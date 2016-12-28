ShopRite Debuts ‘Wholesome Pantry’ Organic Private Label Line

ShopRite has launched “Wholesome Pantry,” a private label line of free-from and organic products—available exclusively at the chain’s more than 270 stores in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The new brand, marketed as Wholesome Pantry and Wholesome Pantry Organic, is designed as an alternative for customers seeking cleaner ingredients and simpler labeling, according to the company. Wholesome Pantry’s free-from line includes products void of 110 ingredients and contains no artificial additives, flavors or preservatives. The organic line is USDA-certified organic and complies with standards set by the USDA National Organic Program.

The Wholesome Pantry lineup includes products found in nearly every aisle, including frozen, produce, dairy and meat, along with more than 35 wholesome snack varieties, such as Almond Energy Mix and Organic Banana Chips.

More than 100 Wholesome Pantry items are available on shelves now, with that number expected to triple in the coming months. The products also are available to customers who shop online via the grocer’s ShopRite from Home service.

“We know there’s a growing demand for simple foods that are free from artificial ingredients, and we also know that our customers want these foods to be accessible and convenient,” said Chris Lane, EVP at Wakefern Food Corp. “With Wholesome Pantry on our shelves, we can offer products that embrace the free-from and organic food trends and deliver the exceptional quality our customers trust and expect from ShopRite.”

A multi-tiered marketing campaign, in-store signage and shelf-talkers will inform shoppers about the new brand. In addition, ShopRite is working with the company’s team of more than 130 in-store dietitians to host demonstrations and provide product suggestions and recipes featuring Wholesome Pantry items.

ShopRite says it first began offering organic items in 1999.