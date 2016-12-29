Country Hearth Breads Names Three Sweepstakes Winners

Three winners have been chosen in Country Hearth Breads’ annual Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes. They are David Oleszak of Greenfield, Wisconsin; Darlene Trotter of Hopkins, Minnesota; and Katie Adkins of Duluth, Minnesota. Oleszak and Trotter each received a $500 check, while Adkins won the grand prize of $1,000.

Oleszak said he is a longtime buyer of all of Country Hearth Breads. Winning the money happened just in time for his family, as his sister-in-law had fallen on ill health recently. He said he also planned to “splurge on presents for my nieces and nephews for Christmas.”

Trotter said she enjoys Country Hearth Bread because of how “fresh and good it tastes; it’s the only bread I eat.” She said the money was “a blessing” because she had recently fallen victim to a massive heart attack and stroke. Her untimely sickness forced her to live with her sister. She plans to put her $500 winnings toward an apartment of her own.

Adkins said she saw the sweepstakes on Facebook and decided to enter because she likes Country Hearth Breads Cracked Wheat. Her family takes an annual camping trip, and her children asked to go next summer for their Christmas present. Adkins said she plans on using her $1,000 grand prize to reserve a camping site.

Sponsored by Country Hearth Breads, the sweepstakes was open to residents aged 18 and older in parent company Pan-O-Gold‘s Midwest distribution area with no purchase required. The sweepstakes was promoted through newspaper inserts, radio, Country Hearth’s website and social media.

St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Pan-O-Gold Baking Co. produces, markets and distributes bread, buns and baked goods, including the Country Hearth and Village Hearth brands, as well as private label and co-packed products. Products are delivered fresh daily to grocery, retail, restaurant and foodservice customers in its distribution area.