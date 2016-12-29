Just a few short years after it made its Portland debut, Green Zebra Grocery is set to open its third store in February—on the campus of Portland State University, at 1704 SW Broadway.

Green Zebra—founded by grocery veteran Lisa Sedlar, former CEO of New Seasons Market—has been described as a healthy convenience store, offering locally sourced and organic products to customers. It opened its first store in 2013 in the city’s Kenton neighborhood and, earlier this year, opened it second store in the Lloyd District.

According to “Inside PSU,” the new 4,200-s.f. store will be located “right in the middle of the PSU campus.”

“Green Zebra fits in perfectly with our sustainability mission,” said Kevin Reynolds, PSU’s VP for finance and administration, in a release. “The new store will provide more healthy, fresh, local food options to our 28,000 students, 6,400 employees and neighbors—a much needed addition to the growing south end of downtown.”

Green Zebra at Portland State will offer local produce, a full deli and salad bar with healthy lunch and grab-and-go options, beer and wine, everyday grocery items, a coffee and tea bar, fresh meat and seafood as well as kombucha on tap and to-go, according to “Inside PSU.”

In addition to the PSU store, Green Zebra plans to open a fourth location—at Southeast 50th and Division—in late 2017 as part of a residential development. That store will be about 7,000 s.f. Features, according to the company, will include:

• Multimodal customer parking to include 17 spaces for cars and twice as much as that for bikes, including 24 covered bike spots for the rainy days;

• Indoor seating for customers to sit down for a quick bite or coffee, any time of day, and in any weather;

• Lots of space for kombucha and beer growler fill ups;

• A cooked-from-scratch kitchen so staff can prepare fresh, hot food—offering three meals a day;

• Expanded delivery services so groceries can be delivered to more people throughout the city via Instacart; and

• Catering for neighborhood business, offices and events.