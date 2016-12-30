Barons Market on Thursday opened its newest store in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego in a former Fresh & Easy unit. The store marks the family-owned grocer’s seventh location and what the company calls its first urban store.

“This store has been tailor-made to embody the distinct culture that makes North Park extraordinary,” says Barons Market VP of Marketing Rachel Shemirani. “We infused the character of North Park into every element of this store, from the parking garage to the ceiling, to bring the neighborhood a market that shares its passion for public art and local community.”

At the core of this effort, Barons says it collaborated with five artists local to North Park and surrounding neighborhoods to create three custom murals—two inside the store and one in the parking garage below.

“In three very different ways, each mural has captured the same sentiment: We love this community and everyone that makes it so special,” says Shemirani.

In addition to locally designed and crafted murals, Barons worked with retail designer Julie Dugas of Studio H2G to transform the 15,000-s.f. space with a style more akin to a modern-day market than a traditional grocery store.

Barons Market says its North Park store, which creates more than 40 jobs, includes:

• Products that cost 25-30 percent less than traditional supermarkets without gimmicks, sales or club cards;

• A local coffee corner, featuring blends from five local coffee companies, including North Park’s Dark Horse Coffee Roasters;

• More than 400 microbrews, making Barons the go-to craft beer store in Southern California;

• An olive oil and vinegar tasting bar—the only grocery store chain in California with this feature;

• An expanded selection of fresh and all-natural grab-and-go options;

• A hot soup bar, fresh salad bar and antipasto bar; and

• An in-store, squeeze-it-yourself orange juice press.

The new store is located at 3231 E. University Avenue. It joins Barons Market’s three other San Diego County stores in Point Loma, Rancho Bernardo and Alpine and three Inland Empire stores in Murrieta, Wildomar and Temecula. The North Park opening comes after the Murrieta store, which debuted in early 2016—marking the first time the company has opened two locations in one year.