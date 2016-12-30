Dover Fueling Solutions Completes Purchase Of Wayne Fueling Systems

Dover Fueling Solutions has completed its purchase of Wayne Fueling Systems, a global provider of fuel dispensing, payment, automation and control technologies for retail and commercial fuel stations.

The Wayne acquisition is Dover’s fourth purchase in the retail and commercial fueling space in 2016. Dover is now combining these companies into a new business called Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), which includes Wayne, Tokheim, ClearView, Fairbanks, ProGauge and OPW’s Fuel Management Systems.

The focus of DFS will be to deliver advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wet stock management solutions to customers worldwide, according to the company.

David Crouse, former president of OPW for 10 years, has been named president of the Dover Fueling Solutions business.

“DFS is comprised of the most trusted names in the fueling industry who have been leaders in driving innovation for more than 100 years,” said Crouse. “The company will work alongside OPW to provide the full spectrum of products and services to our global customers.”

Dover Fueling Solutions will be headquartered in Austin, Texas, and have a manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in the U.S., U.K., the Netherlands, Sweden, France, India, China and Brazil.