With a record turnout, the recent New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) 4th Annual Holiday Party at Buona Sera Restaurant in Red Bank raised nearly $20,000 for the NJFC Educational Scholarship Foundation. The networking event was hosted by the group’s board of directors and attended by more than 165 food industry executives from across the state.

NJFC President Linda Doherty said the organization is “proud of its growing and robust scholarship program, authorized by its board of directors six years ago.” At that time, the board awarded three scholarships of $2,000 each to associates and family members of NJFC member companies. That investment has grown over the past few years, with the scholarships growing to $5,000 each. The group also has given numerous scholarships on behalf of its board members and member companies. In 2016, NJFC and its members awarded 17 scholarships totaling $55,000.

According to Doherty, NJFC members already have committed to breaking that record in 2017 and will award 19 scholarships totaling $61,000. Any company that would like to offer a scholarship can email njfc@njfoodcouncil.com before Jan. 6.