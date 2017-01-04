New York’s Fieldbrook Foods Completes Expansion

Fieldbrook Foods Corp., a producer of private label ice cream and novelty products, has completed a $4 million expansion to increase ice cream production at its headquarters in Dunkirk, New York. The expansion allows the company to add 61 full-time jobs and retain 586 full-time positions.

The expansion of the company’s 234,000-s.f. Dunkirk facility included the purchase of new machinery and equipment to add two new production lines to manufacture specialty ice cream products, with support from New York State. The project was completed with $400,000 in tax credits from Empire State Development.

“Fieldbrook…is a great western New York company, and this expansion ensures that they will continue to an important part of this region’s economy for years to come,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

With more than 32 production lines at its New York plant, Fieldbrook ranks among the largest ice cream facilities in the U.S., capable of producing more than 120 million dozen of frozen novelties and 25 million gallons of ice cream annually. The company’s offerings include soft novelties consisting of ice cream sandwiches, cups and cones, as well as stick novelties across an array of items and packaging counts. The company also produces a wide offering of ice cream products in various packaging sizes, formats, flavors and formulations for retailers, contract manufacturing customers and foodservice operators throughout the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Fieldbrook Foods President and CEO Bob Charleston said, “We at Fieldbrook Foods are excited about our future in Dunkirk. We continue to see progress in our manufacturing and warehousing operations and are delighted to add the additional 61 full-time staff to support this part of our overall strategy necessary to driving continued operational excellence throughout the Fieldbrook business. We have been fortunate to have received support from Gov. Cuomo in our efforts toward expansion. Additionally, Fieldbrook has recently invested $6 million dollars of capital to add to our capacity, which has resulted in the ability to hire these additional full-time employees.”