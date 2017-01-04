Hostess Brands will work with Nestlé to use Hostess products in pints of Nestlé ice cream. Hostess Cupcakes, SnoBalls and Twinkies will be used in the ice cream, and these special pints will arrive in convenience stores and some dollar stores between January and May.

Some of the items are Twinkies Ice Cream, Cupcakes Ice Cream, SnoBalls Ice Cream and Ding Dong Ice Cream Sandwiches.

In 2016, Hostess rolled out frozen deep-fried Twinkies—funnel cake-battered sponge cake with a creamy filling. The pre-packed deep-fried Twinkies—found in the freezer aisle—are dipped in funnel cake batter and flash fried before they’re frozen and can be heated up in a toaster oven or regular oven in minutes. The product comes in two flavors: Classic and Chocolate.