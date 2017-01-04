J&J Snack Foods Acquires Hill & Valley Premium Bakery

J&J Snack Foods Corp., Pennsauken, New Jersey, has acquired the stock of Hill & Valley Inc., a premium bakery located in Rock Island, Illinois.

Hill & Valley, with sales of more than $45 million annually, is a manufacturer of a variety of pre-baked cakes, cookies, pies, muffins and other desserts to retail in-store bakeries. The manufacturer also produces Sugar Free and No Sugar Added pre-baked in-store bakery items. Additionally, Hill & Valley sustains strategic private labeling partnerships with retailers nationwide.

Jerry Law, J&J’s SVP, said, “We are excited to add Hill & Valley to our team. This acquisition rounds out our in-store bakery offerings by expanding our capabilities and customer base and provides us a newly constructed facility that has ample capacity for growth and a nimble production process.”

Doug Davidson, Hill & Valley’s president, who will be staying on with J&J, added, “We at Hill & Valley are very excited to become part of the J&J family. J&J brings substantial resources to Hill & Valley on all levels that will continue to make us a valued-added supplier to our customers and a company that brings solutions to the table.”

J&J Snack Foods manufacturers nutritional branded niche snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets.