Natural Grocers Releases Its Top 10 Nutrition Trends For 2017

Natural Grocers talked to a panel of its category managers, nutrition experts and editorial staff to find out what trends to expect in nutrition and health for the upcoming year. Here are the Colorado-based grocer’s predictions for the top 10 nutrition trends for 2017.

1. Eating healthy also means eating ethically

Whether it is ethical eggs or humane animal husbandry, consumers’ interest in how their food is produced is at an all-time high. This is perhaps most evident by the passage of legislation in New Hampshire that bans the use of inhumane animal confinement methods. Even more telling, 78 percent of voters supported this law.

2. The popularity of organics continues to grow and grow…and grow

As more people, especially Millennials, realize how pesticides and nutrition impact their health, they are demanding food that is healthier and more nutritious. This has translated into a robust organic industry that has experienced double-digit annual growth.

3. Mocktails are booze-free but will still bring a smile

These non-alcoholic beverages are thoughtfully constructed, eye-catching and delicious, according to Natural Grocers. Recipes for how to make mocktails are popping up all over.

4. The spice turmeric is hot

Turmeric, one of the most researched supplement and dietary ingredients, is showing up all over. It’s in juices and tonics, used to color macaroni, and driving herbal supplement sales. This powerful free-radical scavenger supports a healthy inflammatory response and cognitive function—two highly important aspects of health for the American population.

5. Noodles have been replaced by zoodles

Nutrient-dense vegetable noodles, such as zucchini noodles (zoodles), or sweet potato noodles, can be made with a spiralizer and used to replace high-carbohydrate, nutrient poor processed grains in favorite dishes; expand horizonsa and add jicama, beets, daikon and more, all in the form of noodles, in favorite dishes. From Pad Thai to spaghetti and meatballs, these dishes are versatile and delicious, says Natural Grocers.

6. Minimize food waste

Nearly half of the food in America is wasted, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Save chicken carcass and make a soup, or roast carrots with a little balsamic vinegar and use the tops in a salad. Not only can reducing food waste save the environment, it can save money, too.

7. Grassfed…everything

While organic milk and milk from cows not given recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH) have been popular for some time, quality grassfed dairy takes it a step further. When cows or goats only eat grasses and other forages, as nature intended, it translates into healthier milk from healthier cows, according to the grocer. And it’s not just dairy; grassfed meat and even dietary supplements like whey protein are now being sourced from grassfed cattle.

8. Snack attack is back

Snacking—especially for Millennials, has become the perfect opportunity to eat healthy. This is especially important when considering a recent demographic trend report in which 62 percent of Millennials reported snacking throughout the day. More and more of these snacks are low in sugar, non-GMO and/or gluten free: meat bars, hummus, vegetable dips and sardines will define this trend.

9. Fat phobia is ending

With recent scientific literature showing no clear association between saturated fat and the risk of heart disease, and a society more open to embracing healthy fats, fat phobia is coming to an end. Fats from coconuts, olives and avocados are appearing in a variety of products, and full-fat dairy also is making a comeback. This is a positive trend as fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins E and A are frequently missing from Americans’ diets, says Natural Grocers.

10. Easy ways to supplement the diet

Most Americans will admit that their diets aren’t perfect. That’s where dietary supplements can help fill in the gap. However, while everyone wants to have a nutrient-rich diet, not everyone is ready to embrace taking pills. That’s where all the new and often less intimidating forms of dietary supplements come into play. Tasty fish oil liquid swirls, multivitamin gummies, superfood-rich smoothie mixes and collagen powders are all easy ways to supplement the diet, providing a nutrient-dense boost to a daily routine.