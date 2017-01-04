Industry Veteran To Lead New Ahold Delhaize Organization

Roger Wheeler has been named president of Retail Business Services(RBS), a new company created by Ahold Delhaize that provides cost-effective, best-in-class support services to its local brands in the U.S. RBS is comprised of associates in various support groups within the organization and is a key service provider for the brands. Wheeler will report to both Ahold USA COO Kevin Holt and Delhaize America Acting COO Frans Muller.

Wheeler has an extensive background in the supermarket industry with more than 20 years of experience in retail operations, category management, supply chain and project management. For the past year, he has been the U.S. lead for the Ahold Delhaize’s integration management office, helping to coordinate the merger of Ahold USA and Delhaize America in the U.S. He has held a number of roles during his time with Stop & Shop and Ahold USA, including SVP of supply chain and third-party management, Oracle Program leader and VP of meat and seafood.

Before joining Ahold USA, Wheeler worked for Shaw’s in numerous roles, including VP, store manager, buyer and category manager for several nonperishable and perishable areas.

“With Roger’s extensive background, familiarity with the Ahold USA and Delhaize America businesses and demonstrated leadership of the U.S. integration management office, we are confident Roger is the right person to lead this new organization,” said Holt.

Added Muller, “We look forward to working with Roger as he brings this new organization together to build a world-class support services organization to assist the local brands in accelerating their local strategies.