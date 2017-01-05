Sprouts Will Open 11 New Stores In 2Q, 35 In 2017

Sprouts Farmers Market plans to open 11 new stores in the second quarter of 2017 and expects to open 35 over the course of the year. The Phoenix, Arizona-based grocer previously announced the stores it will open in the first quarter, including its first Florida and North Carolina units. At that time, Sprouts said it planned to open 36 stores in 2017.

The 11 new Sprouts stores slated to open in 2017’s second quarter will be in:

• Arvada, Colorado, at 15050 West 64th Avenue;

• Colorado Springs, Colorado, at 5617 Barnes Road;

• Dallas, Texas, at 7110 Skillman Street;

• Frisco, Texas, at 2500 Eldorado Parkway;

• Glendora, California, at 655 S. Grand Avenue;

• Rancho Cucamonga, California, at 6753 Carnelian Street;

• South Sarasota, Florida, at 8308 S. Tamiami Trail;

• South Tampa, Florida, at 1523 S. Dale Mabry Highway;

• Tucker, Georgia, at 4310 Lavista Road, Suite A200;

• Ventura, California, at 4870 Telephone Road; and

• Woodstock, Georgia, at 1430 Towne Lake Parkway.

“As Sprouts continues to grow, we’re deeply invested in enhancing our operations and developing our team members so they can deliver the best experience possible for our guests,” said COO Dan Sanders. “Sprouts team members are inspired by the company’s growth and our ‘healthy living for less’ approach to grocery shopping, and we offer tremendous opportunities for career progression, especially in the Southeast.”

Each store will bring more than 100 career opportunities to its local neighborhood, the grocer says.