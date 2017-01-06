H-E-B Deploys Emergency Communication System

H-E-B has deployed AlertMedia’s notification technology to enhance and improve critical communications with its employees. H-E-B is initially using the AlertMedia platform to communicate with employees at its 400 locations about product recalls, severe weather, system and power outages and more.

“Keeping our partners, customers and food supply safe during emergency situations are top priorities at H-E-B and every second counts in our business. We needed a fast, reliable way to send and receive information with partners at our stores, industrial facilities and administrative facilities. AlertMedia allows us to communicate quickly and effectively with our team, around the clock, wherever they are. We can filter information based on the locations and departments we need to communicate with regarding a particular situation,” said Justen Noakes, H-E-B’s director of emergency preparedness. “The AlertMedia user experience is incredibly simple and intuitive. The more we use it, the more we realize all the different ways this can help our business.”

AlertMedia says it has modernized emergency communications for enterprise organizations by delivering an easy-to-use software platform that combines multi-channel, two-way messaging and 24/7 monitoring services to keep people informed and safe. AlertMedia enables organizations to interact with their audience from any mobile device, consolidating unlimited communication channels—such as voice, text, email, social media and Slack—into one user experience.

“We are thrilled to be working with the H-E-B team, helping their business by providing them with a better way to communicate in critical situations. The AlertMedia user experience is simple, mobile, modern and interactive—which is why H-E-B selected our solution over older technologies available,” said Brian Cruver, CEO of AlertMedia. “With our approach to enterprise emergency communications, which focuses on the audience and the smartphones that audience is carrying, we have modernized an industry that had become outdated. AlertMedia is the next generation, and smart companies like H-E-B recognize how we can help them improve their communications.”