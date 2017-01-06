Kingma’s Market In Michigan Constructing Second Location

Kingma’s Market, the locally owned and operated market that has served the Grand Rapids, Michigan, community for 80 years, will open its second location in Ada Township at the northwest corner of Fulton Street and Ada Drive. Kingma’s expects the 13,000-s.f. unit in the new Ada Village to open later this year.

Kingma’s Market, which has been at 2225 Plainfield in Grand Rapids since 1994, says it offers a unique neighborhood market experience with an extensive inventory of local, Michigan-made products, fresh produce and meat.

“Opening a second location in Ada is a great opportunity to expand the brand and be part of a historic village that is undergoing an exciting transformation,” said Kingma’s Market owner Alan Hartline. “We are delighted to bring our local flavor and unique shopping experience to the Ada community. Kingma’s Market offers consumers a fun, foodie environment with a distinct service-oriented charm. Ada offers us the perfect location to grow the Kingma’s Market brand. We are excited to join this transformational development.”

Kingma’s Market Ada will feature a Butcher Shoppe offering all-natural, locally procured products, including fresh, in-store made sausage, jerky and bacon. The market also will offer one of the area’s largest varieties of gourmet, imported and local cheeses; a selection of more than 300 specialty, craft, imported and Michigan craft beers; more than 750 wines, including the area’s largest Michigan-made wine selection; a fresh service seafood department with oyster and sushi bar; and more.

Kingma’s Market plans to hire between 25 and 30 employees for the Ada location.

Ada Township officials are excited about the new store.

“Kingma’s Market is a perfect fit for our community,” said Ada Township Supervisor George Haga. “We are thrilled that we are able to add such a well-established brand to Ada Village. Kingma’s will bring jobs here and have a significant economic impact in our community. The market is a critically needed component to the redevelopment of our township and will serve as an anchor to the Ada expansion project in the future.”

Ada Village construction work began in July 2015, and Kingma’s Market is part of the first phase of construction.

Hartline, a veteran retail executive, purchased Kingma’s Market from the Kingma family in 2014. Under his leadership, store has expanded its produce selection, introduced seafood, increased local and Michigan brand offerings and regularly features food and beverage demos.

The market was founded by the Kingma family and originally located in the Boston Square area prior to its current location on Plainfield Avenue.