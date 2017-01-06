Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina, contributed nearly $752,000 in six weeks to Kroger’s 2016 Can Hunger campaign and more than $192,200 during a second initiative. All proceeds, raised by Kroger customers and associates, will benefit local food banks.

From Nov. 13-Dec. 24, Kroger customers supported the annual Can Hunger campaign by purchasing $1, $3 and $5 icons. Each icon purchased benefitted Feeding America food banks and helped provide food to local families in need.

Additionally, Kroger’s annual “Bringing Hope to the Table” campaign engaged customers to help fight hunger. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, when customers shared a photo of their empty dinner plate with #PictureYourPlate, Kroger donated the equivalent of 1,000 meals for each picture to Feeding America.

Both campaigns raised more than $944,200 collectively—or the equivalent of 3.6 million meals—to support food banks across Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina. The donated amount surpassed the grocer’s $600,000 goal.

More than 50 million Americans lived in food-insecure households last year, according to the USDA.

“Over the years, the Can Hunger campaign has helped supply food banks with countless meals for the communities we serve,” says Glynn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “And it is with the help and generosity of our customers and associates that we are able to continue to provide food for those who are less fortunate.”

Kroger says its ongoing commitment to bring as much food as possible to hungry families also includes its company-wide Perishables Donations Partnership (PDP) program. The program allows fresh, wholesome food such as meat, produce and dairy products to be donated directly from Kroger stores to local food banks that have the ability to safely handle perishable foods.

Through its PDP program, Kroger donated more than 2.8 million pounds, the equivalent of 2.2 million meals of perishable foods, to food banks in the region this year.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division operates more than 190 stores.