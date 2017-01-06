RaceTrac Plans To Open 50 More Florida Stores In Next Two Years

RaceTrac says it is doubling down on its investment in the state of Florida as it closes out a year of strong growth.

In 2016, RaceTrac opened 24 new stores in the Sunshine State, which gives the Atlanta-based c-store chain 207 stores in Florida. That makes up nearly half of RaceTrac’s entire 435-plus store fleet that spans Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. In addition, the company plans to open nearly 50 more stores in Florida within the next two years.

“Florida is an important market for RaceTrac,” said Robby Posener, VP of marketing, merchandising, construction and architecture and design at RaceTrac. “(We have) in excess of 200 stores throughout the state, many of which are strategically positioned along commuting routes and interstates, leaving us ever more confident of our ability to double our store count in Florida in the coming years as we in-fill locations throughout the state and serve the growing population in addition to our existing guests. We look forward to being a valued neighbor within our Florida communities and providing our guests with the delicious eats and elevated store experience we are known for.”

RaceTrac also is remodeling all older stores in Florida to bring them up to the same standard of its new stores, which include enhanced offerings.

RaceTrac’s remodel program will update by the end of 2018 all older stores with a more modern layout that features updated building architecture, Swirl World frozen treat stations, an expanded coffee area with more counter space, free Wi-Fi and additional indoor and outdoor seating and lighting. RaceTrac remodeled nearly 20 stores in Florida in 2016 and plans to remodel another 70 stores in the state by the end of 2017.

“We look forward to rolling out all of our latest and greatest food and beverage offerings to our guests, and are working toward making these offerings consistent across every store location,” said Posener. “Our goal at RaceTrac is to make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable and we let that influence all that we do—from providing those easy grab-and-go options to creating an experience where choice and comfort live at the heart—and we hope to provide a little something for everyone at our stores that can brighten your day and make your life easier.”