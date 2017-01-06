Discount variety store operator Dollar Tree has made some management changes, hiring former Walmart and Supervalu executive Duncan Mac Naughton to lead its Family Dollar banner as president and COO. The company also has promoted Gary Philbin to enterprise president of Dollar Tree. Mac Naughton will report to Philbin.

Mac Naughton, 54, has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the food, grocery, mass merchant and specialty retail industries. He most recently served as CEO of Mills Fleet Farm and held numerous leadership roles at Walmart Stores, including chief merchandising and marketing officer of Walmart U.S. from 2011-14, EVP of consumables health and wellness and Walmart.com from 2010 -11 and chief merchandising officer of Walmart Canada from 2009-10. From 2006-09, he served as EVP of merchandising and marketing for Supervalu, including serving as the head of the health and wellness division.

In his new role, Philbin, 60, will be responsible for store operations, merchandising, marketing and real estate across all banners, including Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. He will continue to report to CEO Bob Sasser.

With more than 15 years at Dollar Tree, Philbin has served in numerous leadership capacities within the Dollar Tree, Dollar Tree Canada and Family Dollar banners. He most recently served as president and COO of Family Dollar, where he oversaw the development of strategic initiatives and the successful achievement of budgetary, synergy and transition goals following Dollar Tree’s acquisition of Family Dollar in July 2015. From 2007-15, prior to the acquisition of Family Dollar, he served as president and COO for the Dollar Tree banner. He began his career with Dollar Tree in 2001 as SVP of stores.

“I am extremely pleased to have Gary assume this important role for our organization,” said Sasser. “Since joining Dollar Tree in 2001 as senior vice president of stores and later as president and chief operating officer, Gary has played an integral role in our growth, success and sector-leading profitability. With his experience at Dollar Tree, Dollar Tree Canada and most recently his outstanding leadership as president of Family Dollar, Gary is uniquely positioned to contribute to our continued success in his new role as enterprise president.”

Added Philbin, “I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada teams in this new role as enterprise president. Additionally, I would like to welcome Duncan Mac Naughton to the Family Dollar team. Duncan is an accomplished retail leader and will be instrumental in continuing to develop and improve the Family Dollar banner through an intense focus on the customer. I also want to thank the thousands of Family Dollar team members across the country for their dedication and efforts through the past 18 months of integration.”

Sasser said, “I look forward to working with Duncan as we continue to develop the Family Dollar banner to its highest level of productivity. Just as we have done at Dollar Tree, our goal is to serve the Family Dollar customer with terrific merchandise values in stores that offer a bright, fun and friendly shopping environment. Duncan brings a tremendous amount of experience, retail acumen and energy to our Family Dollar brand and to the entire Dollar Tree organization. With his extensive leadership experience in the discount retail industry, Duncan can immediately make important contributions to our organization. There are exciting opportunities ahead for the Family Dollar banner under Duncan’s leadership.”

Mac Naughton said, “I am honored to lead the Family Dollar team, a well-recognized brand with a legacy of delivering value and convenience for more than five decades. In partnership with Bob, Gary and the entire management team, I relish the opportunity to grow and improve the Family Dollar business. Our focus will continue to be on meeting the everyday needs of our customers—through providing terrific values, affordable prices and the right assortment in clean, convenient and shopper-friendly stores.”

Dollar Tree operates 14,284 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.