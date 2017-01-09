  • Search 
CPG Vet Harvey Cross Retires After 45 Years In The Industry

Harvey Cross speaks at the 2016 ROFDA Fall Conference.

A man who worked in the CPG industry for 45 years has retired. Harvey Cross ended his long career, which began in 1971 at Rite Aid, last month at Jarden Home Brands-Newell Brands.

“It has been a great 45 years in the CPG industry,” he said. “I look forward to spending more time with my bride (Susie) and the boys. Cruising, tennis, travel, camping, reading and many a ‘to-do list’ will keep me busy.

“I have come a long way since my start in the business world in 1971,” he added. “Rite Aid, CB Fleet, Span America, Kerr, Alltrista, Jarden and (finally) Newell Brands.

Harvey Cross with his wife Susie.
“Boy is the sales bag getting big,” he joked just prior to his departure from Newell. “I had no idea how much ‘stuff’ I had in my car.”

Cross was born in New York City and grew up in Darien, Connecticut. He earned his degree in marketing management from Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia, in 1971. Cross moved eight times, calling five states his home, during his career, but he has lived in Atlanta for the last 30 years. He began at Jarden Home Brands in 1992.

“I have sold to all classes of trade (mass, drug, food and dollar),” he told The Shelby Report. “I have a soft spot in my heart for the independent grocer slugging it out with the big boys. I have truly enjoyed my partnership with ROFDA (Retailer Owned Food Distributors & Associates) and the independent grocery wholesalers over the last decade-plus.”

