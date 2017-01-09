Wegmans has begun the process of hiring and training 1,000 people for its two new stores in Montvale and Hanover, New Jersey.

The Montvale store in Bergen County is set to open in the fall and employ approximately 500 people, 450 of whom will be hired locally. Of these, there are 200 full-time positions to be filled. Available full-time openings range from customer service and entry-level management to culinary positions, such as line cooks.

“Although our Montvale store won’t open until fall, we’re hiring and training now because our employees receive some of the most extensive product, customer service and culinary training in the industry,” said store manager Paul Jordan, who is overseeing the hiring process.

The company plans to begin scheduling interviews at its Montvale employment office in February.

The 108,000-s.f. Montvale Wegmans will include a 14,000-s.f. wine, beer and spirits shop that will be leased to a third-party owner. The store will include “The Burger Bar” by Wegmans, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves burgers, salads, sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soup and sides.

Wegmans Hanover will employ approximately 500 people, 425 of whom (300 part-time) will be new to the company and hired locally. This will be the Rochester, New York-based grocer’s first northern New Jersey store, which will be located in Hanover’s Mack-Cali campus at the intersection of I-287 and New Jersey Route 10. It’s expected to open this summer.

The 113,000-s.f. supermarket will include 15,000 s.f. to be leased to a third-party owner for a wine, beer and spirits shop. The store also will feature The Burger Bar restaurant.

Job openings for this store include a variety of part-time customer service and culinary positions across every department. Hiring for full-time jobs began in 2016 and select full-time openings remain.

“New employees start work soon after they’re hired because we begin training long before the store opens,” said Wegmans store manager and 27-year employee Tim Lockwood. “Wegmans is widely known for being a great place to work, offering competitive pay and benefits and flexible scheduling. Many of our leaders started with the company part time as a first job and went on to attend college with tuition assistance from our employee scholarship program.”

Wegmans currently operates seven stores in New Jersey. When the new store opens in Hanover, the company says it will have created more than 4,800 jobs in the state since opening its Princeton unit in 1999.