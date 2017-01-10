In addition to significantly expanding its fresh produce and organic offerings, Aldi says it now is offering customers fresh online resources at aldi.us/hellohealthy to help them say “hello, healthy” in the New Year. Starting this month and continuing through March, visitors can find new resources each week, including weekly meal plans, new recipes, inspiring videos and tips on how to shop for a variety of eating styles like paleo, vegan and plant-based.

“It’s the time of year when everyone is thinking about making a fresh start and resolving to eat better, and I’m so excited that Aldi is offering these resources to help introduce better-for-you foods, whether it’s a new fruit or vegetable, or a smarter way of preparing a favorite recipe,” said Sally Kuzemchak, registered dietitian, author and Aldi Advisory Council member. “And, many people don’t realize that Aldi carries several dietitian-recommended products—at a fraction of the cost compared to other grocery retailers.”

Added Aldi spokeswoman Liz Ruggles, “At Aldi, we want our customers to know we are dedicated to making living healthier not only attainable, but affordable, too. In addition to providing high-quality groceries at the lowest possible prices, we developed these new resources to help our shoppers achieve their goals in health and wellness.”

To be able to offer a variety of meal plans and shopping guides to fit every lifestyle, Aldi says it has teamed up with well-known food and lifestyle partners Cookie and Kate, A Couple Cooks, The Healthy Apple and My Heart Beets to curate better-for-you recipes and meal plans to help its customers stick to healthier eating habits. In addition to these partners, Aldi says it is “proud to work with a team of dietitians who specialize in family nutrition, sports performance and promoting a positive body image.” This team, also known as the Aldi Advisory Council of Registered Dietitians, select their “Dietitian’s Picks” to help more than 32 million monthly shoppers easily find smart choices and kickstart healthy eating habits at home. These products, hand-picked for their nutritional value, can be found by the “Dietitian’s Picks” emblem online and include gluten-free and organic items, fresh meat and produce options, kid-friendly choices as well as fresh bakery goods.

Aldi operates more than 1,600 U.S. stores in 35 states.