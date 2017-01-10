South Richey Fiesta Mart Grand Opening Is Wednesday

Houston-based Fiesta Mart will host a grand opening celebration at its store at 2877 South Richey in Houston on Wednesday. The grocer says the grand opening is part of a long-term reinvigoration of the Fiesta brand and its “commitment to provide uncompromised freshness, great value and an unsurpassed variety of food choices every day.”

The South Richey unit will feature a scratch bakery where everything is baked in-store, an expanded product selection and a full-service Carniceria and kitchen offering traditional, home-cooked dishes.

The grand opening event Wednesday will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. followed by a live Mariachi performance, and guests can enjoy complimentary cake to celebrate. The first 200 customers will receive a $10 Fiesta gift card.

“All our neighborhoods need access to stores with fresh, healthy, affordable food, now more than ever,” said CEO Mike Byars. “This new store allows us to provide our local community with a new and improved shopping experience with great values and a wide variety of international and specialty food options.”

Fiesta Mart operates 70 stores in the Houston, Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.