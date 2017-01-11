Ahold USA Partners With RangeMe To Drive Small Business Growth

Ahold USA, parent company of Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and online grocer Peapod, has partnered with RangeMe, an online platform that streamlines new product discovery between retailers and product suppliers.

RangeMe says its platform empowers retail buyers with an efficient way to source innovative new products and manages the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers and manufacturers, RangeMe gives increased control over the marketing of their products and greater access to retail buyers.

According to Ahold USA, the partnership allows it to discover and source more women-owned and minority-owned products for their division stores. Ahold USA and its retail divisions will leverage RangeMe to not only scale its product and supplier discovery efforts, but also to manage the company’s inbound product submissions.

“Our goal is to develop more mutually beneficial and successful partnerships with small and diverse suppliers,” said Nick Bertram, SVP of merchandising strategy and support for Ahold USA. “This partnership with RangeMe reinforces our commitment to accomplish this at scale while providing our division customers with amazing products at competitive costs.”