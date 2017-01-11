The International Housewares Association (IHA) has hired Jeff Murphy as VP, international, effective Feb. 1, as the group’s VP of Global Trade Development Perry Reynolds readies to retire March 31 after 20 years with the association. Reynolds’ trade development responsibilities will be assumed by VP of Industry Development Jon Jesse, who joined IHA in January 2016.

“IHA’s international efforts are a strategically significant element of the Association’s mission,” said Phil Brandl, IHA president and CEO. “Two mission items, bringing the international retail community to the International Home + Housewares Show and providing assistance to IHA members who wish to do business globally, warrant a strategic level position and attention. We are pleased to have Jeff’s experience guide us in these activities.”

Murphy has been involved in international sales for more than 20 years. Most recently he served as VP of international sales at Wilton Brands LLC for more than 13 years, where he presided over a significant global growth for the company. Before that, he was an international sales consult, working with clients such as Nordic Ware, Progressive International, Home Products International (Homz), Pfaltzgraff, Anchor Hocking Glass and Wilton Brands.

“Having been an international sales executive and IHA member for many years, I have made valuable use of the great benefits that IHA offers to its members,” said Murphy. “I now look forward to working inside IHA to create even more value for the IHA membership, particularly with regards to its international scope and efforts.”

Reynolds will retire at the conclusion of the 2017 show after 40 years of service in the housewares industry. During his tenure at IHA, Reynolds served in various management positions, most recently as VP of global trade development. He joined IHA in 1997 with experience in both the retailer and supplier sides of the industry. He began his housewares career as a buyer and merchandise manager for retailers in the mass market, supermarket and distributor channels before moving to the manufacturing side with positions at EKCO Housewares and Progressive International. After his retirement, Reynolds will continue to work with IHA on various projects on an occasional basis.

“It has been my honor to service this great industry, and though I am leaving IHA on an everyday basis, I plan not to move too far away,” said Reynolds.

Added Brandl, “Perry brought a unique perspective to IHA from having been on both sides of the manufacturer/retailer relationship. Through the years, he has used those experiences to create programs and services that have enhanced the International Home + Housewares Show for attendees and exhibitors and strengthened IHA member services. Perry is well-known throughout the industry, especially among our community of independent retailers, and we are pleased he will continue to represent IHA for occasional projects.”