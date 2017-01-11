Mars Inc. has increased its investment in pet care with the purchase this week of VCA Inc.

According to Mars, the transaction reaffirms its commitment to the pet care industry and the veterinary profession. Mars Petcare’s portfolio of veterinary services businesses includes Banfield Pet Hospital, BluePearl and Pet Partners. With the addition of VCA, these businesses will provide an increased level of access to high-quality veterinary care for pets, from wellness and prevention to primary, emergency and specialty care.

Mars Petcare’s global brands include Royal Canin, Pedigree and Whiskas. In addition, Mars says it has a growing business in pet DNA testing through Wisdom Panel and, in 2015, also acquired pet technology provider Whistle.

Mars CEO Grant Reid said, “VCA is a leader across pet healthcare and the opportunity we see together—for pets, pet owners, veterinarians and other pet care providers—is tremendous. We have great respect for VCA, with whom we share many common values and a strong commitment to pet care. Together, we will be able to provide even greater value, better service and higher quality care to pets and pet owners.”

Since its founding in 1986, VCA has grown from one facility in Los Angeles to nearly 800 animal hospitals with 60 diagnostic laboratories throughout the U.S. and Canada. It operates four divisions: veterinary services, laboratory diagnostics, imaging equipment and medical technology, and pet care services.