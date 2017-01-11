A year ago, QuickChek added a digital marketing team at its corporate office in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, in an effort to connect with on-the-go mobile shoppers.

“We couldn’t track consumer spending, or understand what media—traditional or digital—was bringing people into stores,” said Eric Rush, digital marketing manager.

The 140-unit chain began its digital efforts with email and text messages and also used social media and e-commerce to engage shoppers. Then, Rush, who now heads the company’s digital marketing division, started creating mobile-based services, such as an app with digital games, menus and mobile ordering.

“It was a different way to interact, and now (customers) had QuickChek right in their pocket,” he said.

However, QuickChek needed to do more than grab the attention of customers.

“Mobile users have a three-second attention span, and we needed to leverage that time to convince them our food is a better-tasting and a more valuable choice,” said Rush.

The convenience store chain partnered with PlaceIQ to analyze location data and behavior to help QuickChek fine-tune its multimedia messaging service.

“We can see how effective our advertising dollars being spent are by measuring the amount of guests visiting following the delivery of a mobile promotion,” added Rush. “Based on their behavior and shopping patterns, we can determine if guests are taking advantage of the campaigns, and then tweak messages to further optimize on these customer segments to drive a larger return on investment.”