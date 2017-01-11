Rich’s Foodservice of Buffalo, New York, has introduced its line of Better-For-You Protein Energy Bars and Cookies for the convenience store channel. The portfolio, compatible with ACT ovens, began rolling out to U.S. c-stores on Jan. 3.

“We’re delighted to offer c-stores this delicious snack that combines consumers’ desires for fresh baked goods and healthier options,” said Cheri Marchionda, director of sales–convenience for Rich Products Corp. “Operators can purchase the dough for Better-for-You Protein Energy Bars and Cookies and bake them in-store, producing a mouthwatering aroma that will entice shoppers.”

The new protein energy bars come in three flavors: blueberry cinnamon cashew, chocolate chunk cherry almond and dark chocolate peanut butter. Each bar has 200 calories or less, has zero trans fat, is low in cholesterol and represents a good source of protein, according to Rich’s.

The cookies are available in two flavors: oatmeal dark chocolate chunk raisin cranberry and quinoa flax seed chocolate chunk pecan. Each cookie is 100 calories or less, with zero trans fat and low cholesterol. The oatmeal cookie is low in sodium, and the quinoa cookie is a good source of ALA, says Rich’s. The cookies are available in 0.85-oz. dough pieces, with 192 per case.

To help c-stores with promotion, Rich’s says it offers a variety of POS and merchandising support, including counter cards, pump toppers, danglers, window clings and table tents. Suggested merchandise locations include inside the bakery case, at the checkout or located with other pre-packaged protein and snack bars.