Saker To Chair New Jersey Food Council This Year

Richard J. Saker of Saker ShopRites and current vice chair of the New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) is expected to be elected NJFC’s board chairman at the group’s annual membership meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township.

Saker is chairman, president and CEO of Saker Holdings Corp. and Saker ShopRites Inc., owner and operator of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 29 pharmacies, two liquor stores and Dearborn Market and Garden Center. According to NJFC, Saker ShopRites is one of the highest average volume per store supermarket chains in the country, employing nearly 9,000 people.

Joining Saker as officers on the NJFC board in 2017 are Vice Chair Mike Murphy, SVP of QuickChek Corp., and Secretary Joe Sofia, SVP of Wegmans Food Markets. Associate Vice Chair Joe McCarthy, VP-Metro Atlantic, Bimbo Bakeries, and Treasurer Mike Rothwell, VP and GM of Pennington Quality Market, will continue in their roles for another term. The full board of directors also will be elected for a new term during the meeting.

New Jersey’s Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno will be the special guest for the evening.

NJFC represents 1,200 retail food stores, wholesalers, manufacturing and service companies that collectively employ more than 200,000 people in New Jersey.