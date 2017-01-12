Associated Food Stores Adds Healthy Checkstands Across All Banners

Associated Food Stores, in partnership with Intermountain Healthcare LiVe Well and the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), has implemented a LiVe Well Lane checkstand in all 43 of its grocery stores. The clearly marked LiVe Well Lanes feature only healthy fruits and snacks hand-selected by dietitians. The lanes can be found in every Macey’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, Lin’s and Fresh Market store across Utah.

“Providing healthy options at checkstands is a significant step forward in helping families make better choices,” said Judy Harris, a nutrition consultant for UDOH. “Making tasty, yet healthy snacks readily available will make it easier for customers to make better choices. Associated Foods Stores is providing valuable support for us to improve our daily nutrition.”

Neal Berube, president and CEO of Associated Food Stores and board member of Intermountain Healthcare, says he is proud of the program.

“I’m grateful for the partnership between Intermountain Healthcare, the Utah Department of Health and Associated Food Stores. Together, we’re providing options for our guests to help them meet their individual health goals and live the healthiest lives possible.”

Events to celebrate the new checkstands will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Macey’s Logan, Macey’s Orem, Fresh Market Holladay, Fresh Market Kaysville and Lin’s Mall Drive in St. George. Activities will include face painting and games for kids, healthy snack giveaways and sampling, educational booths on healthy eating from Intermountain Healthcare and local health departments and more.