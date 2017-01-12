Omni Hotels Getting Into The Grocery Biz With New Louisville Resort

The Omni Louisville Hotel in development will include what the company calls a “20,000-s.f. modern urban lifestyle” grocery store. The hotel will run the Falls City Market, which will connect to its lobby. The development is expected to be completed in spring 2018.

“Transforming Liberty Street into a pedestrian thoroughfare, the market (will serve) as a community gateway for hotel guests and locals alike, inviting the neighborhood in with the smells of freshly brewed Heine Bros. coffee, baking bread and fragrant fresh flowers,” according to Omni.

The Omni Louisville Hotel will be the luxury brand’s first property in Kentucky and will boast 30 stories, making it the tallest hotel in Louisville. It is being built at Liberty and 2nd Street, one block from the Kentucky International Convention Center. The hotel will “feature 612 finely appointed guest rooms and suites topped by 225 luxury apartments.” Learn more about the new hotel here.

The development is a $289 million public/private project; Omni is paying 52 percent of the development costs ($150 million) and the city and state is providing 48 percent ($139 million), which includes a rebate of taxes generated by the project, $17 million for a parking garage to be constructed and owned by the Parking Authority of River City and $17 million, the value of the land.

Privately-owned Omni Hotels & Resorts is based in Texas and operates 60 destination resorts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Louisville’s Falls City Market will be the company’s first foray into the supermarket business.

It’s welcome news for the area. As the Courier-Journal reports, “urban Louisville needs grocery stores like never before, especially as this month sees the closure of the Old Louisville Kroger, the fourth city grocer shuttered by retail trends favoring bigger box stores on the city’s outskirts.”

The Journal also notes that “little is known about Omni’s new Falls City Market.”

The city’s agreement with Omni for a grocery store states the hotelier provide a ground-floor grocery; “a high-quality, full-service urban grocery store selling prepared and unprepared food, other consumables and grocery items,” Jeff Mosley, deputy chief of Louisville Forward, the city’s economic development agency, told the newspaper.

In a statement released this week, the hotel chain said that the “urban market will be a new model for downtown shoppers, with a mix of freshly prepared foods and a selection of traditional grocery items. As a new Omni concept, the market will be developed and operated by Omni Louisville Hotel, not through an outside grocery or brand. We look forward to sharing more details later this year.”

The Journal reports that the hotel’s “decision to fly solo with its own grocery comes on the heels of Omni’s failure to attract an established grocery retailer to downtown Louisville.

“Two years ago, the Omni chain advertised a 25,000-s.f. grocery space was available for $12 per s.f. inside the coming hotel, but that listing has since expired on the commercial real estate listings service operated by the Kentucky Commercial Real Estate Alliance.”

Response to an email from The Shelby Report seeking additional information about Falls City Market had not been received from Omni at the time of this report.