Customers will pay more for their packaged coffee, at least for several popular brands from The J.M. Smucker Co.

The company this week announced an increase in the list price for the majority of its packaged coffee products sold in the U.S., primarily consisting of items sold under the Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts and Café Bustelo brand names.

Prices increased an average of 6 percent on impacted items in response to sustained increases in green coffee costs, the Orrville, Ohio-based company says. The company’s K-Cup pods were excluded from the price increase.

Dunkin’ Donuts brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores and drug stores. The company says its announcement does not pertain to Dunkin’ Donuts coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants.