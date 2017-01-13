Brookshire Brothers Opens Express Unit In Hudson, Texas

Brookshire Brothers opened its first store of the new year on Wednesday in Hudson, Texas. The Brookshire Brothers Express is located at 6564 Ted Trout Drive and features fresh meat and produce, a hot deli with daily specials, Western Union, money orders and a full-service courtesy booth.

Stephanie Matthews, a Jasper native, leads the unit as store director. She has been with Brookshire Brothers for 17 years, previously serving at the chain’s Lufkin and Diboll locations. John Watkins is the Hudson location’s assistant store director, transferring from the Huntington unit. The new store employs about 30 people, including local high school and college students.

The Jan. 11 ribbon cutting and grand opening featured guests from the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, city of Hudson and Hudson ISD. Festivities included a prize wheel, raffles, giveaways and appearances by Hudson JV cheerleaders, HighLights, band and choir. As part of the festivities, Brookshire Brothers presented contributions to first responder and education organizations, including Hudson Police Department, Hudson Volunteer Fire Department and Hudson ISD.

Brookshire Brothers, which celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2016, operates 115 retail outlets incorporating grocery and c-stores, as well as free-standing tobacco, pharmacy and petro locations. Its footprint stretches east to Lake Charles, Louisiana, west to Dublin, Texas, north to Whitesboro, Texas, and south to Ganado, Texas.