Fuddruckers Coming To TravelCenters Of America In Sparks, Nevada

TravelCenters of America and Fuddruckers are gearing up for their third restaurant opening as part of a franchise partnership inked last year. Fuddruckers is slated to open within the TA truck stop, casino and convenience center at 200 N. McCarran in Sparks, Nevada, on Monday. The companies debuted similar operations in Commerce, Georgia, in February and Ashland, Virginia, in May.

Located off Interstate 80 just east of Reno, the Sparks fast-casual restaurant will feature décor that references Fuddruckers’ classic Americana origins. It will feature table and lounge seating for approximately 100 guests and a variety of offerings from the Texas-based chain. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

According to Peter Tropoli, COO of Fuddruckers’ parent company Luby’s Inc., “With nearly 80 years of combined experience behind our companies, we’re thrilled to further enhance the drive across town or the country through this exciting partnership that brings a flavorful fill up to the I-80 corridor.”