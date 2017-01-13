Millennials Will Pay More For Personal, Environmental Health Attributes

Millennial shoppers are concerned with both personal and environmental health and are willing to pay extra for products that are sustainable. This is one of hundreds of findings in “What’s in Store 2017,” the latest edition of the annual trends publication from the International Dairy-Deli-Bakery Association (IDDBA).

Other findings in the book’s “Consumer Lifestyles” chapter include:

• Latina shoppers are shifting traditional gender roles (primary decision makers). They are becoming more affluent than ever before and, in many instances, are increasingly becoming the breadwinners in Hispanic households, making them more influential both inside and outside their homes.

• Millennials are more likely than other generations to incorporate a customized eating approach—such as paleo, gluten free or vegan—with 44 percent doing so within the past year.

• The number of households in which both males and females shop for food continues to increase, resulting in more shared shopping trips.

“Just as retail channels are continually evolving, so too are the shoppers who frequent them,” said Eric Richard, education coordinator, IDDBA. “Today’s shoppers represent a variety of generational and ethnic demographics, and their palates and dining preferences are paving an exciting path into new tastes, flavors and eating occasions. Supermarkets have the potential to be at the forefront of eating innovation and creation.”

IDDBA says “What’s in Store” is an essential resource for dairy, deli, bakery, foodservice and cheese departments and industries, providing vital data on retail and market trends, growth and category changes shaping the food industry.

This year’s edition again features a continuous storyline to improve user efficiency and provide greater clarity for professionals needing to understand today’s retail world. Through five themes, readers can gain new insights and learn about marketplace influences. They are: The Economy & Retail Trends, Channels and Competition, Consumer Lifestyles, Eating Trends, and Technology and Marketing.

This themed narrative is carried into each of the product chapters: Bakery, Cheese, Dairy, and Deli. The new format, exclusive interview content and inclusion of key insights, table interpretations, data callouts and testimonials enable the reader to more efficiently tie back to the broader context and then dig deeper in each of the product sections.

Additionally, “What’s in Store 2017” features redesigned tables; infographics that inform readers why the data matters; key insights; more original expert interviews; and more graphics to illustrate best-in-class examples.

IDDBA members receive a free copy of What’s in Store as part of their membership. Additional copies may be purchased; the price per copy is $99 for members and $399 for non-members.