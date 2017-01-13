Wawa is in the final stages of its launch into southeast Florida, with the first wave of new stores slated to open during the first half of 2017. This push will mark Wawa’s first stores in Palm Beach and Broward counties, bringing more than 400 new jobs—including customer service supervisors, night supervisors and customer service associates—to the region.

“We are thrilled to start writing the next chapter of Wawa’s expansion story here in South Florida, and the most exciting part of that story begins when we start to add new associates to our rapidly growing Wawa family,” said Denise Diillio, Wawa area manager. “Our team is looking forward to being able to provide more than 400 new job opportunities to enthusiastic associates in southeast Florida throughout 2017, and continuing to see that number increase as we grow our stores and open more locations in our communities for years to come.”

Wawa, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania, plans to open 25-30 stores every year throughout the Sunshine State for the next several years. Each new store will employ nearly 40 associates.

The c-store chain, known for its large fresh foodservice selection, currently operates more than 730 convenience retail stores, with more than 500 offering gasoline, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.