AB InBev, Keurig Partner To Create In-Home Alcoholic Drink Dispenser

Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Green Mountain have entered into a joint venture focused on the research and development of an in-home alcohol drink system. The venture will build on the Keurig Kold technology and system innovations and AB InBev’s brewing and packaging technology, and evolve them within the realm of the full adult beverage category, including beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers. The partnership will focus on the North America market.

“We’re thrilled to be moving forward with this joint venture and look forward to working closely with the Keurig Green Mountain team to explore the possibilities of what we can achieve together,” said Nathaniel Davis, CEO of the new venture. “We can’t wait to get started.”

Added Keurig Green Mountain CEO Bob Gamgort, “We are excited to partner with AB InBev to develop a new system for the adult beverage category. We look forward to combining our capabilities and technologies to deliver innovation for consumers.”

The joint venture’s employees will come from the current AB InBev and Keurig teams, with the product being developed in facilities in Massachusetts and Vermont.