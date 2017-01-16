Ahold USA Completes ‘Digital Transformation,’ Creating A ‘Smarter Store’

Ahold USA’s retail divisions—Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover and Giant Carlisle—recently embarked on a technology overhaul in collaboration with Verizon Enterprise Solutions to create a “smarter store” for what the grocery company calls “today’s always-connected consumer.” Now, that “digital transformation” is complete.

“Our divisions are focused on the needs of their customers and improving the overall customer experience,” said Paul Scorza, chief information officer for Ahold USA. “Verizon Enterprise Solutions has helped them deliver on their ‘better place to shop’ mission as we were able to bring Wi-Fi to all 780 division stores while increasing network bandwidth that moves data quickly.”

Wi-Fi connectivity throughout their stores has been instrumental for the Ahold USA divisions to tailor offers and promotions to subscribers of their app and “Scan It! Mobile” feature, which allows customers to use smartphones to scan items for self-serve checkout, according to the chain. Additionally, Ahold USA division associates can rely on strong network connectivity to rapidly and securely transmit data related to everything from inventory needs to medical prescriptions and point-of-sale transactions.

“With this improved store network, we’re making it easier for our division customers to smoothly access other technology options like Scan It! Mobile,” said Scorza. “With a strong, reliable network, store associates are in a great position to succeed. Whether helping a customer with a price, ordering an item or finding a product, associates can get the job done faster and easier.”

Underscoring the growing popularity of the Wi-Fi feature, this past December Ahold USA’s divisions saw an overall 23 percent spike in the number of users over the previous month.

In addition to improving the customer experience, the technology upgrade includes operational enhancements across all Ahold USA division stores. All locations are now equipped with Verizon’s business-grade voice-over-IP phone solution, which streamlines network management and cost efficiencies while extending the capabilities of the company’s existing phone system. Further, the addition of Verizon’s industry leading wireless network capabilities in each location will provide backup connectivity to help maintain business continuity in the event of outages which can be harmful to business and a company’s brand.

“Ahold USA’s businesses are reinventing the retail experience for today and the future, and we are proud to be partnering with them,” said Michele Dupré, group VP of retail, distribution and hospitality with Verizon Enterprise Solutions. “We’ve built our business on helping retailers, and organizations across all industries, embrace innovative technologies that deliver efficiencies and create new opportunities. Never before has technology transformation been so important for attracting a consumer population that has comfortably adapted to a digital world.”