A year-long healthy eating-focused Produce for Kids campaign with Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Springfield Division will raise funds for Feeding America programs that benefit families and children within the AWG Springfield footprint. The program, which kicked off this week, offers shoppers healthy meal solutions, registered dietitian-approved recipes and tips.

The AWG Springfield Produce for Kids campaign will run through the end of 2017 and is supported by 11 participating fresh fruit and vegetable suppliers. AWG Springfield shoppers are encouraged to support these brands by eating more nutritious fruits and vegetables.

“We are excited to embark on this year-long campaign with Produce for Kids in an effort that encourages our shoppers to introduce fresh fruits and vegetables to their families while supporting local families in need,” said Gary Townsley, produce operations and sales manager at AWG Springfield. “It is our mission to give our shoppers a fresh and healthy experience when they visit our produce departments, and this campaign will help us build on that mission.”

In-store displays and signage, featuring the Produce for Kids and Feeding America logo, is displayed in all 272 AWG Springfield produce departments in Missouri and Arkansas through the end of 2017. The signage direct shoppers to produceforkids.com/kids, which features more than 300 registered dietitian-approved and family-tested recipes, meal planning tools, grocery store-specific campaign details as well as healthy tips from real parents. Additionally, shoppers are encouraged to share their own healthy recipes and ideas during the campaign using the hashtag #produceforkids.

Suppliers participating in the AWG Springfield Produce for Kids campaign include Borton Fruit, Cool Creations, Dole Salads, Growers Vegetable Express, Melissa’s Produce, Naturipe, organicgirl, Sage Fruit, Schmieding Produce, RealSweet by Shuman Produce and Sunkist Growers Inc.

“We are excited to launch our first year-round campaign with AWG Springfield to educate families about the benefits of eating nutritious produce,” said John Shuman, president of Produce for Kids. “We are extremely proud of the $6 million we have raised thus far to support families nationwide and are looking forward to making an impact in the communities within the AWG Springfield footprint.”

In addition, Associated Wholesale Grocers of Oklahoma will launch a Produce for Kids campaign this spring.