In an effort to better serve the healthcare needs of its customers, Big Y Foods says it has opened the balance of its Pharmacy and Wellness Center locations on Sundays.

Twenty-seven of Big Y’s 39 locations have had Sunday business hours. Since Jan. 8, the remaining 12 Pharmacy and Wellness Center locations are open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Sunday. These pharmacies are located in the Massachusetts communities of Northampton, Southwick, Palmer, Adams and Walpole, as well as in Connecticut’s Norwich, Mansfield, Torrington, East Windsor, Bethel, Stratford and North Branford communities.

“Our professional and trusted pharmacists will now be accessible to their patients on Sundays in all of our pharmacy stores. We are excited to be able to provide our customers with the convenience and availability of all of our pharmacy services seven days a week in each of our locations,” said Nicole D’Amour Schneider, Big Y’s pharmacy director.