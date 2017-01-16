“What’s Your Brand?” is the theme of the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association’s (NECSEMA) 2017 trade show, which will be held at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, on March 22. A New Product Showcase will be included on the trade show floor this year and feature a lounge to provide exhibitors maximum exposure to all decision makers.

The day before the show, on March 21, NECSEMA will host “Top to Top Meetings,” private 20-minute meetings between 12 key retail companies and 12 manufacturers to review new opportunities, products and services.

“These meetings give both parties an opportunity to focus and achieve a lot in a short amount of time,” said Lisa Lawinger, NECSEMA’s marketing director. “We have found participants appreciate this opportunity. It gives companies an advantage to showcase new products and programs. In one business day, they can accomplish more by this face-to-face interaction with retailers they might not see often, or ever.”

NECSEMA also will host an awards dinner on the evening of March 21, at which time the 2016 Store Operator Award winners will be announced.

The show is open to both NECSEMA members and non-members. For more information, call 781-297-9600 or email Lawinger at lisa@necsema.net.