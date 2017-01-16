The New England Produce Council (NEPC) hosted a Dole-sponsored dinner meeting Jan. 11 at the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), where NEPC President Anthony Sattler of C&S Wholesale Grocers and and Neil Kessler, Northeast region manager for Dole, presented a $5,000 check to GBFB President and CEO Catherine D’Amato. The presentation came following a day-long event in which NEPC volunteers worked with the food bank to sort and label nearly 7,000 pounds of product.

“We look forward to making this an annual event,” said NEPC Executive Director Laura Sullivan of the volunteer effort.

Added Sattler, “The Greater Boston Food Bank provides food for so many men, women, families and children, and the NEPC is excited to be a part of this great cause.”

GBFB is the largest hunger relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 57 million pounds of food, including 15 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Our partnership with the New England Produce Council is very beneficial as we continue to provide our partner agencies with more fresh produce to serve those in need in eastern Massachusetts. We are so grateful to Dole for hosting the NEPC event here at the Greater Boston Food Bank for the third year in a row,” said Cheryl Schondek, VP of food acquisition and supply chain for GBFB.