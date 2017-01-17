Kroger Names New Head Of Government Relations

Matt Perin has joined The Kroger Co. as head of government relations and regulatory affairs, the grocery chain said Tuesday. Perin will be based in Washington, D.C., and responsible for Kroger’s federal government relations efforts, including working closely with the company’s supermarket operating divisions and other subsidiaries to counsel and guide state and local advocacy activities.

Perin previously served as deputy director of government relations for Bayer Corp. Before joining Bayer, he was staff director for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Nutrition & Horticulture. He also has served as a congressional legislative assistant and political campaign manager. He is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati.

“Matt’s involvement and relationships with leaders in Washington will help advance our federal and state lobbying efforts and elevate Kroger’s unique story among these influential stakeholders,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s senior director of external affairs. “We look forward to having Matt’s expertise on the ground in Washington.”