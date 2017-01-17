  • Search 
Southeastern Grocers Taps Former Ahold USA Leader To Lead Pharmacy Operations

Southeastern Grocers has hired Gayle Shields as the company’s new VP of pharmacy. Shields will be responsible for overseeing the day-to- day and strategic operations of the company’s several hundred pharmacy locations throughout the Southeast.

For nearly 30 years, Shields has worked in the pharmacy industry in various positions for Allied Health, Maxor National Pharmacy Services Corp., Save Mart, Albertsons and Discovery Health, among others. Most recently, she served as VP of pharmacy for Ahold USA, where she led pharmacy operations for 580 pharmacies in 11 states. In her five years at Ahold USA, she served in various pharmacy leadership positions where she ensured a focus on outstanding customer experience, world-class training, as well as a disciplined implementation of compliant and consistent pharmacy programs across all locations.

Anthony Hucker, COO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “I am delighted that Gayle has joined Southeastern Grocers given her wealth of experience within the pharmacy and grocery industries, both within the United States and overseas. I am confident that she will make a significant contribution to our team at Southeastern Grocers.”

Shields graduated with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy and also holds a MBA.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers operates stores across the Southeast under the Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie banners.

