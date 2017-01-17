Don Sussman, president of Ahold USA’s Stop & Shop New York Metro division, has been appointed EVP of merchandising at Ahold USA. He takes over for Andrew Iacobucci, former EVP of merchandising, who has decided to leave the company in order to pursue another opportunity outside of the retail grocery industry.

Sussman has more than 37 years of retail experience, including leadership roles in marketing and merchandising, and he has led three of the four Ahold USA retail divisions.

In addition, Bob Yager will rejoin the Stop & Shop New York Metro division as SVP and division lead, where he will oversee day-to-day operations of the New York Metro divisional leadership team. Yager most recently was with Retail Business Services, an Ahold Delhaize company, as SVP of supply chain.

Nick Bertram, Ahold USA’s SVP of merchandising strategy and support, will expand his responsibilities, including day-to-day merchandising operations, the ongoing integration work with Delhaize America and vendor collaboration. Bertram has been with Ahold USA for nearly four years and has been instrumental in improving the company’s merchandising operations and strategy, according to the grocery chain.

“We wish Andrew all the best and thank him for his contributions during his time at Ahold USA,” said Ahold USA COO Kevin Holt. “We are fortunate to have a strong merchandising leadership team in place. I am confident these appointments will continue the excellent merchandising support of our strong local brands and help them to accelerate and drive their businesses forward.”

Ahold USA, part of Ahold Delhaize, includes four regional divisions—Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover and Giant Carlisle—that together operate approximately 780 supermarkets in 14 states and the District of Columbia along with grocery shopping/delivery service Peapod.