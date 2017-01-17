Trader Joe’s has revealed the winners of its 8th Annual Customer Choice Awards, which tallied votes from the chain’s customers on its store brand items. Trader Joe’s carries nearly exclusively only its own brand products. Some of the product winners and runners-up have seasonal availability only.

The Monrovia, California-based grocer’s Mandarin Orange Chicken took the top “Favorite Overall” award. Runners-up in the category include Cookie Butter, Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese Triple Ginger Snaps, and Pound Plus 72% Dark Chocolate.

Winners in other categories include:

Favorite Bakery: Soft Preztel Stick

• Runners-up: Almond Ring Danish, Sourdough Bread, Kringle, and Organic French Baguette

Favorite Beverage: Spiced Cider

• Runners-up: Triple Ginger Brew, Winter Wassail, 100% Honey Crisp Unfiltered Apple Cider, and 100% Cranberry Juice

Favorite Candy: Dark Chocolate PB Cups

• Runners-up: Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds, Scandinavian Swimmers, English Toffee, and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Favorite Cheese: Unexpected Cheddar

Runners-up: Triple Creme Brie, 1000 Day Gouda, Sharp Cheddar Pub Cheese, and Goat Cheese Log

Favorite Coffee: Cold Brew Coffee

• Runners-up: French Roast Coffee, Wintry Blend, Kona Coffee, and Joe’s Dark

Favorite Condiment: Organic Ketchup

• Runners-up: Green Dragon Hot Sauce, Thai Sweet Chile Sauce, Aioli Garlic Mustard, and Hatch Valley Salsa

Favorite Frozen: Mandarin Orange Chicken

• Runners-up: Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese, Riced Cauliflower, Hatch Chile Mac ‘n Cheese, and Chocolate Croissants

Favorite Home/Bath: Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo

• Runners-up: Coconut Body Butter, Pumpkin Body Butter, Head To Toe Balm, and Lavender Dryer Sachets

Favorite Meat(less): Soy Chorizo

• Runners-up: Meatless Meatballs, Ground Turkey, Chicken Sausage, and Grass Fed Ground Angus Beef

Favorite Produce: Bananas

• Runners-up: Avocados, Brussels Sprouts, Riced Cauliflower, and Arugula

Favorite Salad: Arugula

• Runners-up: Baby Spinach, Cruciferous Crunch, Butter Lettuce, and Healthy 8 Chopped Veggies

Favorite Snack: Peanut Butter Pretzels

• Runners-up: Organic Corn Chip Dippers, Plantain Chips, World’s Puffiest White Cheddar, and Kettle Corn

Favorite Pumpkin (all seasonal): Pumpkin Butter

• Runners-up: Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix, Organic Canned Pumpkin, and This Pumpkin Walks Into a Bar.