Big Y Foods of Springfield, Massachusetts, has appointed Richard Bossie VP of store operations. He succeeds William Hogan, who has retired.

Bossie will continue to oversee all store, customer service and workforce management operations for Big Y’s 77 stores, including World Class Markets, Fresh Acres Specialty Market, the Table and Vine wine and liquor division and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations. He also is responsible for directing the execution of sales initiatives, staffing, store conditions, customer service, expense control and profitability for the company.

Bossie has 30 years of experience in the supermarket industry. He began his career in 1981 as a part-time service clerk at D&A Supermarkets in Palmer, Alaska. He joined Big Y in 1986 as a part-time grocery clerk in the Great Barrington, Massachusetts, store. In 1988, he became assistant grocery manager and, in 1993, was promoted to grocery manager. Later that year, Bossie was accepted into Big Y’s store manager training program. In 1994, Bossie was appointed store manager at the company’s Torrington, Connecticut, location and subsequently managed five other Big Y’s in that state.

By 2006 Bossie had joined the operations team as a sales and merchandising mentor, assisting the marketing and operations departments with weekly sales, merchandising and training opportunities within one district for the chain. In 2010 he became a district director and, one year later, was appointed operations director.