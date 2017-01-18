Fairway Market Opens New Store In Brooklyn’s Georgetown Neighborhood

New York’s Fairway Market today opened what it calls an “expansive new one-stop shopping destination” in Brooklyn’s Georgetown neighborhood. Featuring a fresh look and layout with a retro warehouse feel, the store debuted at 2149 Ralph Avenue with a large selection of quality products, the grocer says.

Fairway says the new Georgetown location has been streamlined for an enjoyable and accessible shopping experience. A fresh decor, wider and more open aisles as well as new signage allow for seamless navigation. The new layout features 60,000 items, including natural and organic products, specialty and gourmet offerings, a full variety of conventional groceries and a wide-ranging prepared foods section. In addition, the Georgetown unit offers hundreds of locally sourced items, and a robust kosher selection, including a fully stocked kosher bakery, according to Fairway.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors to the Georgetown community and become an active part of this thriving neighborhood,” said Jack Murphy, CEO of Fairway Group Holdings Corp. “With the opening of our second Brooklyn location, and a strong outlook on the future, Fairway looks forward to further providing the best food and the best shopping experience for New Yorkers.”

Store features include:

• Fresh juice and smoothie bar at the front entrance;

• A pizza bar serving fresh pies straight out of the oven;

• Freshly pulled mozzarella station;

• Comfortable seating area for shoppers to relax and enjoy the store’s ready-to-eat meal options, including its rotisserie chicken station, a chopped salad and hot bar, fresh pizzas, homemade soups and more;

• One of Fairway’s largest and most extensive selections of bulk foods;

• A new design of Fairway’s signature olive oil section that allows customers easy access to try the best of imported oils from around the world;

• A coffee section; and

• Classic Fairway favorites like fresh baked breads, hand-sliced smoked salmon, a full-service butcher shop, made-to-order chopped salads and more.