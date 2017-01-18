JOH has named Bill Lehman as a headquarter sales manager for Giant Eagle in its Pittsburgh/Cleveland Division.

“We are gaining a great associate with eight years of expertise across the entire store,” said Bob Willson, JOH business manager, Pittsburgh/Cleveland.

Previously with Advantage Solutions as a business development manager, Lehman managed clients such as Smuckers, Windsor Foods, Quorn Foods, Jarden and World Kitchen.

“Bill brings a strong set of work ethics and a high level of professionalism and detail,” said JOH President and COO John Saidnawey. “He is driven to deliver results, and we are excited to welcome him aboard.”

JOH, headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, has more than 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients.