The new Lee’s MarketPlace store in North Salt Lake in the Foxboro Shopping Center will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve North Salt Lake and the surrounding areas. Lee’s is known for our signature friendly guest service and community involvement. We strive to make grocery shopping a fun and enjoyable experience for our team and guests. We promise to have the freshest produce, a scratch bakery, a full-service meat department with butchers on-site, a chef-inspired deli and many great products,” said Jonathan Badger, president of Lee’s MarketPlace. “We are excited to get to know our Foxboro neighbors and we hope they’ll love this new store.”

Under store director Jake Wittwer, the 50,000-s.f. unit brings together unique features in each department, including a tortilla maker; fresh-squeezed orange juice; Lee’s own salsa, gourmet popcorn and fudge; a hot deli, soup and salad bar; fresh rolled sushi; and a natural, organic and allergy friendly food section. In addition, the deli department includes a large sit-down seating area with daily lunch specials. The store also features a pharmacy with drive-up windows. Shoppers will have the opportunity to shop through Lee’s Online, which offers same-day curbside pickup or home delivery, as well.

Lee’s MarketPlace has four other stores in Logan, Smithfield, North Ogden and Heber City, Utah. The grocery chain is a member of Associated Food Stores and features Western Family products.