Supervalu today said that former Target grocery leader Anne Dament has been named SVP of retail, merchandising and marketing, effective immediately. Dament will lead the Minneapolis-based company’s retail banner operations and oversee the retail merchandising and marketing functions. She will report to Supervalu President and CEO Mark Gross.

Mark Van Buskirk previously oversaw the company’s retail banners and merchandising teams. He left the company last summer.

Dament, a 25-year retail veteran who began her career at Supervalu, most recently served as SVP of merchandising for Target Corp., where she oversaw food merchandising for its grocery business, including perishables, non-perishables, foodservice and private label brands.

“I’m thrilled that Anne is joining our leadership team,” said Gross. “As we focus on improving our retail store performance, Anne’s experience across varied retail and merchandising disciplines should prove extremely beneficial. Anne is a dynamic, collaborative leader with great experience building and leading high-performing teams through transformation and change.”

Added Dament, “Returning to Supervalu provides a great opportunity to collaborate with grocery veterans I’ve respected throughout my career. Together, I’m looking forward to bringing a renewed energy to our retail banners.”

Prior to joining Target, Dament spent seven years in senior level positions at PetSmart, including roles as VP of merchandising solutions and VP of services. Dament’s retail career also includes 10 years in roles of increasing responsibility for Safeway, where she held numerous category director positions as well as the positions of VP, Business Unit GM, homecare and general merchandise; group VP, Safeway.com; and group VP, perishable strategy.

A native Minnesotan, Dament holds a marketing degree from St. Thomas University in St. Paul.