Zion Market Debuts New-Concept Asian Grocery Store In Irvine

Zion Market will open its first Zion Mart store in Irvine on Wednesday with a soft opening. An official grand opening celebration will be held Feb. 16.

The new store at Parkview Center will be a prototype for the family-owned and -operated Zion Market, which operates five locations in Southern California, including Buena Park and Irvine.

“Zion Mart will be a Korean-American grocery store committed to bringing quality products at affordable prices to the community,” says Moses Hwang, director of operations for Zion Mart. “We will expand our signature offerings of Korean, Japanese and Chinese produce and food products to include an assortment of American grocery staples so that our shoppers can readily find more of what they need.”

In addition to offering a traditional meat and seafood department and fresh produce, the 30,000-s.f. Zion Mart will also offer:

• Prepared and pre-packaged foods, including marinated meats and bulgogi rice bowls;

• A cold-pressed juice and espresso bar;

• Kombucha on tap;

• Traditional Korean bakery with fresh sandwich breads, sweet potato cakes, roll cakes and chestnut pastries—all baked on site; and

• A mini-food court with Asian noodle soups and dishes, including sushi rolls.

“We look forward to adding this new concept—run by a family that’s had long-term success in the grocery business—to Irvine,” said Dave Moore, president of Irvine Co. Retail Properties.

Zion Mart is located at 5331 University Drive in Irvine. It joins Cielo Coffee, Photasia, Oh My Nails and other businesses at Parkview Center.